The Democratic Alliance has accused the ANC of not caring about investment and jobs.

This follows criticism by the ANC of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for undertaking a trip recently to Taiwan to seek investment opportunities‚ charging that the visit was in conflict with South Africa’s recognition of a One China policy.

The ANC was quoted on Monday as saying that government representatives who contravened national foreign policy should have their official passports confiscated.

Responding to the ANC’s criticism‚ DA spokesman on international relations and cooperation Stevens Mokgalapa said that the ANC had shown once again just how little it valued job-creating investment in South Africa with its "petty‚ hypocritical attack" on Msimanga.

"With 9 million jobless South Africans‚ the DA praises the attempt by Mayor Msimanga to encourage investment in South Africa. This is what our country needs to create jobs and fight poverty.

"This simply isn’t a priority for the ANC — they are a party of cronyism‚ fighting to protect corrupt interests. The people of Tshwane‚ like the rest of South Africa‚ come stone last.