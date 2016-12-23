Week of no mercy from traffic officers

Roadblocks and traffic law enforcement will be intensified for a week starting on Friday, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has warned.

The minister said in a statement that traffic officers had been instructed to arrest those who drove recklessly, were negligent or drove at excessive speed.

"I instructed our traffic law enforcement officers to be on high alert, to show no mercy and adopt zero tolerance to traffic law violations and those driving in possession of false documents," Peters said.

Mobile testing stations would be established at strategic points to test the roadworthiness of vehicles travelling to major destinations.

"Overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed to their destinations. Please heed this warning and do not claim that you did not know, as vehicles will be impounded," Peters said.

She emphasised that a zero tolerance approach would be adopted to those who tried to bribe and corrupt traffic officers.

"More attention will also be paid to passenger and pedestrian safety. To deal with this scourge, heavy fines will be issued for every passenger not wearing a seatbelt and for a child who is not on [child restraint equipment]. Road safety officers will be placed at points where pedestrians cross busy roads and as a result cause accidents," Peters added.

"Far too many of our people have died needlessly on our roads due to the negligent and arrogant behaviour of a few people who chose not to obey the rules of the road."

The department’s enforcement plan included highly visible traffic law enforcement patrols on all known hazardous routes as well as roving law enforcement operations in hotspots such as built-up areas in suburbs, townships and villages.