Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille said she hopes to see "many acts of generosity and kindness" over Christmas and the New Year.

She also urged "residents to please enjoy the festive season in a responsible manner" and to "not drink and drive".

"As the year comes to an end and people enjoy the holiday period with family and friends‚ on behalf of the City of Cape Town‚ I wish all residents and visitors a Merry Christmas‚" De Lille said on Thursday.

"During this time of giving‚ celebration and festive cheer‚ it is my hope that we draw closer to our loved ones‚ make every effort to build stronger families and that we remember to always make time for each other, especially the elderly‚ the mothers‚ fathers and grandparents.

"While Christmas time is filled with festivity‚ it is also an ideal time for everyone to take stock of our blessings and look at ways in which we can give back and do a little more to help those in need.

"It is my wish that the many acts of generosity and kindness‚ which we see around this time of the year‚ become part of residents’ everyday lives so that we can intensify our efforts to build a caring city‚ build stronger families and stronger communities."

She noted that "each year the festive season is marred by unnecessary deaths‚ which could have been avoided through responsible behaviour".

"I would also like to appeal to residents to please enjoy the festive season in a responsible manner. Please do not drink and drive‚ please take care at the pools and the beaches and keep a watchful eye over the little children at all times‚" she said.

"I also extend a warm welcome to everyone visiting our beautiful city. Thank you for visiting Cape Town and enjoy the many diverse and exciting experiences in our city.

"To all residents and visitors‚ I wish you a blessed Christmas and a happy‚ prosperous New Year. May we all come back in the New Year refreshed‚ ready to work and make even more progress possible together."

TMG Digital