SAPS slam hoax about festive season closures

22 December 2016 - 08:32 AM Staff Writer
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Police stations will not be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) declared on Thursday.

This‚ spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said‚ was in reaction to "a hoax [or so-called satirical] media report has been published online which claims‚ inter alia‚ that police stations will be closed on December 25 and 31 2016".

"This report goes as far as quoting the acting national commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane‚ as stating that all police stations and hospitals will be closed on these two days‚" she added.

"The SAPS is of the opinion that making a mockery of the important work performed by essential services‚ such as the police and the medical fraternity‚ is an insult to the thousands of dedicated professionals who sacrifice their family time to serve and protect communities on days when other people rejoice with their loved ones."

De Beer said that the SAPS‚ "in complete contrast to this report‚ has intensified its efforts to ensure that all in SA are and feel safe over the festive season".

Phahlane said: "Let us unite as a nation over this holiday period and focus on staying safe in all environments‚ whether at a holiday destination‚ at home‚ in the workplace or out shopping. There is no need to sow panic or create false alarm. There is a place for humour‚ undoubtedly‚ but it is not in this environment."

TMG Digital

