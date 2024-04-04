Somalia expels Ethiopia envoy, shuts consulates over Somaliland port deal

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 20 2024. File photo: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS
Nairobi — Somalia said on Thursday it was expelling Ethiopia’s ambassador, closing two Ethiopian consulates and recalling its own ambassador to Addis Ababa amid a dispute over Ethiopia’s plan to lease some coastline in the breakaway region of Somaliland.
Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesperson Nebiyu Tedla said Ethiopia did not have any information on the matter, which was first officially announced by Somalia’s prime minister’s office.
“This follows ... the actions of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia which infringe upon Somalia’s sovereignty and internal affairs,” Somalia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Somalia has given Ethiopia’s ambassador 72 hours to leave the country, and ordered the closure of the Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, the foreign ministry said.
“These measures were taken in the interest of safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Somalia’s foreign ministry said.
Two Somali officials said the moves were linked to a dispute over a memorandum of understanding landlocked Ethiopia agreed on January 1 to lease 20km of coastline in Somaliland — a part of Somalia which claims independence and has had effective autonomy since 1991.
Ethiopia said it wanted to set up a naval base there and offered possible recognition of Somaliland in exchange — prompting a defiant response from Somalia and fears the deal could further destabilise the Horn of Africa region.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously called the port deal illegal and said in February his country would “defend itself” if Ethiopia were to go ahead with it.
Tensions between Mogadishu and authorities in Puntland also rose over the weekend when Puntland’s state council said it had withdrawn from the country’s federal system and would govern itself independently in a dispute over constitutional changes.
The move to expel the ambassador and shut down the consulates raises concerns over the fate of 3,000 Ethiopian soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of an AU peacekeeping mission fighting militants from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Mohamud said in February he did not plan to kick them out.
Somalia expels Ethiopia envoy, shuts consulates over Somaliland port deal
Worsening relations between Somalia and Ethiopia raise fears of regional instability
Nairobi — Somalia said on Thursday it was expelling Ethiopia’s ambassador, closing two Ethiopian consulates and recalling its own ambassador to Addis Ababa amid a dispute over Ethiopia’s plan to lease some coastline in the breakaway region of Somaliland.
Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesperson Nebiyu Tedla said Ethiopia did not have any information on the matter, which was first officially announced by Somalia’s prime minister’s office.
“This follows ... the actions of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia which infringe upon Somalia’s sovereignty and internal affairs,” Somalia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Somalia has given Ethiopia’s ambassador 72 hours to leave the country, and ordered the closure of the Ethiopian consulates in Somaliland and the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, the foreign ministry said.
“These measures were taken in the interest of safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Somalia’s foreign ministry said.
Two Somali officials said the moves were linked to a dispute over a memorandum of understanding landlocked Ethiopia agreed on January 1 to lease 20km of coastline in Somaliland — a part of Somalia which claims independence and has had effective autonomy since 1991.
Ethiopia said it wanted to set up a naval base there and offered possible recognition of Somaliland in exchange — prompting a defiant response from Somalia and fears the deal could further destabilise the Horn of Africa region.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously called the port deal illegal and said in February his country would “defend itself” if Ethiopia were to go ahead with it.
Tensions between Mogadishu and authorities in Puntland also rose over the weekend when Puntland’s state council said it had withdrawn from the country’s federal system and would govern itself independently in a dispute over constitutional changes.
The move to expel the ambassador and shut down the consulates raises concerns over the fate of 3,000 Ethiopian soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of an AU peacekeeping mission fighting militants from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Mohamud said in February he did not plan to kick them out.
Reuters
Somaliland port deal with Ethiopia could spark regional conflict
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Bleak future beckons as state loses monopoly on legitimate use of force
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nigeria triples electricity tariff for bigger consumers
Who is Senegal’s unlikely new prime minister Ousmane Sonko?
DRC president appoints Judith Suminwa as first woman prime minister
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.