WATCH: Higher enrolments and fee increases boost AdvTech

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Roy Douglas

25 March 2024 - 20:15
Picture: 123RF/pvl0707
AdvTech has reported a near 20% rise in annual earnings, supported by higher enrolments and fee increases across all parts of its education division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Roy Douglas for more detail.

