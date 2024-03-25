Damelin, CityVarsity and Lyceum colleges deregistered
Higher education department says Educor institutions have not submitted financial certificates and annual reports
25 March 2024 - 05:00
The department of higher education’ director-general, Nkosinathi Sishi, cancelled the registrations of Damelin College, CityVarsity, Lyceum colleges, and Icesa City Campus on Friday, saying they had not submitted annual financial statements in 2021 or 2022 or complied with the law.
This will leave thousands of students needing places to study from next year, as the institutes will have to close by the end of 2024. ..
