AdvTech earnings boosted by strong enrolment growth
Demand for quality education persisted across all the group’s chosen markets
25 March 2024 - 08:58
Private education group AdvTech reported an almost 20% rise in earnings for the year ended December, amid higher enrolments and moderate fee increases across all parts of the education division together with enhanced operating leverage.
Operating profit before interest and non-trading items increased 18% to R1.58bn while headline earnings per share (Heps), which excludes one-off items, rose 19% to 174.2c...
