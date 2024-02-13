JSE lifts slightly ahead of US inflation data release
The data will be closely watched as an indicator of the probability of a first US Fed rate cut at its May meeting
13 February 2024 - 10:50
The JSE was slightly firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors awaited key US inflation data to be released later on Tuesday.
January’s consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have fallen from an annualised rate of 3.4% to 2.9%. The monthly CPI is expected to fall from 0.3% to 0.2%, with core CPI expected unchanged at 0.3%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.