JSE muted as investors examine strong US jobs data
The Fed kept interest rates steady last week and has pushed back against market expectations for a cut at the March meeting
05 February 2024 - 11:31
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors considered the implications of a strong US jobs report on the monetary policy outlook.
The US jobs data came in stronger than expected on Friday, demonstrating the resilience of the US economy, raising questions about how soon the US Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.