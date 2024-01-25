Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Along with what appears to be an ongoing US-UK military campaign in Yemen, the first weeks of 2024 have brought a much greater focus on the risk of war in both Europe and the Pacific
‘Giving now, at scale, can make a very big difference and can be hugely impactful‘
Former president has breached the ANC’s constitution but the ruling party needs to focus on campaigning, Gwede Mantashe says
Company reports a 21% drop in revenue for chemicals business for the six months to end-December
While inflation has been easing in recent months, myriad risks including geopolitical tension in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine remain a threat
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Republican legislators’ reallocation efforts may damage Trump-supporting states, analysis shows
Bafana Bafana did enough against Tunisia to secure a place in the last 16
The bZ4X will be the brand’s first EV, with a rally-inspired Hilux and all-new Prado also on the cards
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.