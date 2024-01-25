JSE firms slightly as rand remains muted before SARB decision
The Bank’s monetary policy committee is widely expected to hold the interest rate steady when it concludes its meeting on Thursday
25 January 2024 - 11:08
The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday morning as investors awaited the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary decision.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to hold the interest rate steady when it concludes its meeting on Thursday afternoon. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.