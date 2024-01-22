MARKET WRAP: Rand touches worst level in almost three months
JSE starts the week on a lower note
22 January 2024 - 19:48
The rand touched its worst level in almost three months on Monday as the US dollar was supported by uncertainty about interest rate cuts in the US.
The local currency is facing pressure from the resilient dollar as the US Federal Reserve indicated a prolonged period of elevated interest rates, said RMB analysts...
