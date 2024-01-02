Asia shares get 2024 off to steady start with busy data calendar in focus

Singapore — Asian shares started the first trading day of the new year on a steady footing on Tuesday, as investors returning after a holiday lull looked ahead to fresh trading catalysts from key economic releases later in the week.
Risk appetite was strong after global shares ended 2023 with their biggest annual rise in four years, driven by the prospect that major central banks globally could begin easing rates in 2024 in a major boost for consumers and businesses shackled by high borrowing costs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in early trade but was still hovering near a five-month high it hit in the last week of 2023.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index peaked at 7,632.70 points, its highest since August 2021.
Japan's markets were closed for a holiday, which meant there was no cash trading of treasuries either.
“We turn the page on another eventful year in markets, where central bank liquidity, a resilient US economy, and the Fed engineering the highest real policy rates since December 2007, which allows for policy normalisation, all offering tailwinds for some robust returns for risky assets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
“With fund manager sentiment the most upbeat since January 2022, cash levels having been reduced and many other signs of broad exuberance, it feels like the distribution for risk is becoming more evenly distributed.”
Market focus now turns to a slew of data due this week which will give further clarity on how much room there is for major central banks globally to ease monetary policy, and how soon those rate cuts could come.
Flash eurozone inflation figures are due on Friday, alongside the closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report.
In the currency market, the dollar held steady after clocking its first yearly loss since 2020 last week, weighed down by expectations of lower US rates in 2024.
China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December... clouding the outlook for economic recovery
The euro eased 0.06% to $1.1038, while the yen slid 0.4% to 141.42/$, struggling to make headway as investors remain on edge as to whether the Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates this year.
In Asia, a private-sector survey on Tuesday showed China's factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders, but business confidence for 2024 remained subdued.
That contrasted with official data released over the weekend which showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December and weakened more than expected, clouding the outlook for the country's economic recovery and raising calls for further policy support.
President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery in 2024, and sustain long-term economic development with deeper reforms.
Still, a mixed bag of data weighed on Chinese assets, with the onshore blue chip index extending losses after Tuesday's release and was last 0.7% lower. The index had slumped 11% in 2023.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost nearly 1%, after having ended 2023 with a yearly loss of close to 14%, making it one of the world's worst performing stock markets.
“The divergence in manufacturing PMIs highlights how fragile the China recovery story is,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC. “We continue to monitor if Chinese data shows signs of cracks or continue to point to signs of stabilisation.”
Asia shares get 2024 off to steady start with busy data calendar in focus
Risk appetite strong after global shares end 2023 with their biggest annual rise in four years
Singapore — Asian shares started the first trading day of the new year on a steady footing on Tuesday, as investors returning after a holiday lull looked ahead to fresh trading catalysts from key economic releases later in the week.
Risk appetite was strong after global shares ended 2023 with their biggest annual rise in four years, driven by the prospect that major central banks globally could begin easing rates in 2024 in a major boost for consumers and businesses shackled by high borrowing costs.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% in early trade but was still hovering near a five-month high it hit in the last week of 2023.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index peaked at 7,632.70 points, its highest since August 2021.
Japan's markets were closed for a holiday, which meant there was no cash trading of treasuries either.
“We turn the page on another eventful year in markets, where central bank liquidity, a resilient US economy, and the Fed engineering the highest real policy rates since December 2007, which allows for policy normalisation, all offering tailwinds for some robust returns for risky assets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
“With fund manager sentiment the most upbeat since January 2022, cash levels having been reduced and many other signs of broad exuberance, it feels like the distribution for risk is becoming more evenly distributed.”
Market focus now turns to a slew of data due this week which will give further clarity on how much room there is for major central banks globally to ease monetary policy, and how soon those rate cuts could come.
Flash eurozone inflation figures are due on Friday, alongside the closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report.
In the currency market, the dollar held steady after clocking its first yearly loss since 2020 last week, weighed down by expectations of lower US rates in 2024.
China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December... clouding the outlook for economic recovery
The euro eased 0.06% to $1.1038, while the yen slid 0.4% to 141.42/$, struggling to make headway as investors remain on edge as to whether the Bank of Japan will exit negative interest rates this year.
In Asia, a private-sector survey on Tuesday showed China's factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders, but business confidence for 2024 remained subdued.
That contrasted with official data released over the weekend which showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December and weakened more than expected, clouding the outlook for the country's economic recovery and raising calls for further policy support.
President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery in 2024, and sustain long-term economic development with deeper reforms.
Still, a mixed bag of data weighed on Chinese assets, with the onshore blue chip index extending losses after Tuesday's release and was last 0.7% lower. The index had slumped 11% in 2023.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost nearly 1%, after having ended 2023 with a yearly loss of close to 14%, making it one of the world's worst performing stock markets.
“The divergence in manufacturing PMIs highlights how fragile the China recovery story is,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC. “We continue to monitor if Chinese data shows signs of cracks or continue to point to signs of stabilisation.”
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Global shares post best year in four
Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.