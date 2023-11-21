JSE muted while awaiting release of US Fed minutes
Fed funds futures pricing data suggests a nearly 100% probability that the FOMC will keep rates steady
21 November 2023 - 11:18
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed, as investors awaited the release of the US Federal Reserve’s minutes from its recent meeting.
Investors are betting that the Fed is now at its peak in terms of rates for this cycle after signs that inflation has cooled enough, with growing optimism that the central bank might even start cutting rates early in 2024...
