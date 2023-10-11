JSE declines as global rally falters
Investors are looking ahead to US producer and consumer inflation numbers to be released on Wednesday and Thursday
11 October 2023 - 10:59
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as a rally sparked by less dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve ran out of steam.
Comments by US Fed vice-chair Philip Jefferson and Fed Bank of Dallas president Lorie Logan that indicated that the recent sell-off in bonds might negate the need for any further interest-rate hikes, were received as dovish by investors. This saw the US bond yields ease from recent highs, supporting risky assets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.