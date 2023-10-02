Business Day TV talks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Pieter Boone has laid the groundwork for Sean Summers to grow sales profitably
The office of the auditor-general was owed R1bn at end-March
Last month the Pretoria high court gave the minister 30 days to make a decision on the sale
Money flowing from an investment in Brazilian government bonds is at the centre of the standoff, which is likely to continue for years
The sector has remained below the 50-point neutral mark since February
Satrix CEO Fikile Mbhokota discusses growth of exchange traded funds in SA
Banking rules will be tightened to make sure customers could not have their accounts closed just because others disagree with their political views
He's the second medical switch for the Boks. The first allowed Handré Pollard back in
The move wipes out Russia’s biggest source of used cars
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
