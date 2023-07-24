JSE lifts, with focus on central bank rates announcements
Markets are watching to see whether the US Fed will keep the interest rate unchanged for a second time or lift it 25 basis points
24 July 2023 - 11:13
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors looked ahead to a week filled with monetary policy announcements by a number of central banks, including the US Federal Reserve.
Analysts are divided on whether the Fed will keep the interest rate unchanged for the second time or lift it by 25 basis points when it completes its federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now