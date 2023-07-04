Investors' focus remains on inflation, possible further interest-rate hikes and recession fears
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Nature’s Garden applied for a nearly threefold increase on produce sourced mainly from China
The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party to hold a convention in August
Investment conglomerate has bought more than 13-million Heineken Beverages shares in the past three months
But the Reserve Bank governor warns of high administered prices
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior official from the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement, praised the attack
Loosehead prop injures pectoral muscle in training — severity of injury yet to be determined
Bathurst, Spa-Francorchamps and Nürburgring Nordschleife are confirmed while talks for the Kyalami 9 Hour are ongoing
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
