JSE weaker as investors assess Fed’s rate outlook

Strong nonfarm payroll growth from the US boosts the case for a hawkish Federal Reserve, affecting the local bourse and other global markets

05 June 2023 - 11:12 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the US labour market remaining strong, and what it would mean for the Federal Reserve interest-rate outlook.

US data showed nonfarm payrolls grew much more than expected in May, rising 339,000 vs economists’ expectations of a 190,000 increase...

