Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital

30 May 2023 - 16:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sibanye-Stillwater, ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE barely moved in thin conditions
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on ...
Markets
5.
Old Mutual sees rand at R15.20 by end-2023
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.