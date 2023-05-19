Markets

JSE lifts on optimism about US debt-ceiling talks

At 10.24am, the rand had weakened 0.25% to R19.3802/$

19 May 2023 - 11:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors focused on progress in the debt-ceiling talks in the US.

Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he was optimistic that negotiators could reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time to hold a vote on it next week...

