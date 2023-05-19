China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The pharmacy group warns that rising operational costs linked to load-shedding will affect its future earnings
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors focused on progress in the debt-ceiling talks in the US.
Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he was optimistic that negotiators could reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time to hold a vote on it next week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE lifts on optimism about US debt-ceiling talks
At 10.24am, the rand had weakened 0.25% to R19.3802/$
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors focused on progress in the debt-ceiling talks in the US.
Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he was optimistic that negotiators could reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time to hold a vote on it next week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.