Oil recovers on hopes of US debt deal

Brent futures rise 59c amid expectations of improving China demand
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Lower revenue and greater cost of sales weigh down the miner’s interim results
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
National Security Committee bars senior barrister Timothy Owen from landmark security trial
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A biography of a sex symbol, a business drama and a Watergate story are among the offerings this week
Singapore — Oil prices rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1% the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default.
Brent futures rose 59c, or 0.8%, to $76.45 a barrel by 4.20am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 48c, or 0.7%, to $72.34.
“I think markets have been pricing out the risks of a US debt default, which translates to a more risk-on environment and some dip-buying in Brent crude from previous oversold conditions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal to raise the $31.4-trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.
“Once we get over the US debt ceiling issue, fundamentals may eventually matter more to determine if any upward move can be sustained,” said Yeap.
Sentiment remains mixed as investors juggle optimism over avoidance of a US debt default with inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks.
US inflation does not seem to be cooling fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike campaign, according to two Fed policymakers.
The potential for additional rate hikes increases concerns about demand weakness in the US, said analysts from National Australia Bank.
The analysts said, however, there is upside to prices as they expect China’s demand to continue improving throughout 2023, which should offset the slowdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development demand.
China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed earlier this week.
Chinese refiners maintain high runs to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil recovers on hopes of US debt deal
Brent futures rise 59c amid expectations of improving China demand
Singapore — Oil prices rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1% the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default.
Brent futures rose 59c, or 0.8%, to $76.45 a barrel by 4.20am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 48c, or 0.7%, to $72.34.
“I think markets have been pricing out the risks of a US debt default, which translates to a more risk-on environment and some dip-buying in Brent crude from previous oversold conditions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal to raise the $31.4-trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.
“Once we get over the US debt ceiling issue, fundamentals may eventually matter more to determine if any upward move can be sustained,” said Yeap.
Sentiment remains mixed as investors juggle optimism over avoidance of a US debt default with inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks.
US inflation does not seem to be cooling fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike campaign, according to two Fed policymakers.
The potential for additional rate hikes increases concerns about demand weakness in the US, said analysts from National Australia Bank.
The analysts said, however, there is upside to prices as they expect China’s demand to continue improving throughout 2023, which should offset the slowdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development demand.
China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed earlier this week.
Chinese refiners maintain high runs to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season.
Reuters
Oil climbs on US plans to refill reserves
SA plans auction for shale gas exploration to ease energy crisis
Oil steadies after three-day losing streak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil flat amid global economic jitters and US stockpile boost
Oil prices stable despite rise in US crude stock
Oil slips as US debt-ceiling talks press on
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.