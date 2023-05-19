Markets

Oil recovers on hopes of US debt deal

Brent futures rise 59c amid expectations of improving China demand

19 May 2023 - 07:57 Jeslyn Lerh
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Singapore — Oil prices rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1% the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default.

Brent futures rose 59c, or 0.8%, to $76.45 a barrel by 4.20am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 48c, or 0.7%, to $72.34.

“I think markets have been pricing out the risks of a US debt default, which translates to a more risk-on environment and some dip-buying in Brent crude from previous oversold conditions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal to raise the $31.4-trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.

“Once we get over the US debt ceiling issue, fundamentals may eventually matter more to determine if any upward move can be sustained,” said Yeap.

Sentiment remains mixed as investors juggle optimism over avoidance of a US debt default with inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks.

US inflation does not seem to be cooling fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike campaign, according to two Fed policymakers.

The potential for additional rate hikes increases concerns about demand weakness in the US, said analysts from National Australia Bank.

The analysts said, however, there is upside to prices as they expect China’s demand to continue improving throughout 2023, which should offset the slowdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development demand.

China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed earlier this week.

Chinese refiners maintain high runs to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season.

Reuters

Oil climbs on US plans to refill reserves

Market gets boost from expectations repurchase of oil will continue
3 days ago

SA plans auction for shale gas exploration to ease energy crisis

Activists and farmers worried about air quality, soil degradation and water use in a parched, semi-arid region remain sceptical
22 hours ago

Oil steadies after three-day losing streak

Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
2 days ago
