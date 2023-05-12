The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
Load-shedding is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
The Kremlin has denied Russia’s interference in the Turkish presidential election
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
The rand fell further to its weakest level on record on Friday as uncertainty surrounding accusations that SA provided Russia with weapons grew.
As of late Friday afternoon, a meeting between international relations minister Naledi Pandor and her US counterpart Antony Blinken was ongoing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at record low as investors monitor SA-US diplomatic relations
The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
The rand fell further to its weakest level on record on Friday as uncertainty surrounding accusations that SA provided Russia with weapons grew.
As of late Friday afternoon, a meeting between international relations minister Naledi Pandor and her US counterpart Antony Blinken was ongoing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.