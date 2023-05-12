Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand at record low as investors monitor SA-US diplomatic relations

The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices

12 May 2023 - 18:29 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand fell further to its weakest level on record on Friday as uncertainty surrounding accusations that SA provided Russia with weapons grew.

As of late Friday afternoon, a meeting between international relations minister Naledi Pandor and her US counterpart Antony Blinken was ongoing...

