WATCH: Bitcoin rally loses steam

Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit

11 May 2023 - 20:42
Bitcoin’s rally has taken a breather. Prices retreated from $30,000 to about $27,000 despite this week’s upbeat US inflation data. Business Day TV caught up with Luno country manager Christo de Wit for a look at the factors driving activity in the crypto market.

