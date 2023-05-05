Q&A: Reserve Bank’s aggressive rate hikes are what SA needs, says analyst

Both the US Federal Reserve and the ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve again raised its benchmark rates by 25 basis points (bps) as it continues to fight decades-high inflation.
The move takes the Fed fund rate to a target range of 5%-5.25%, the highest since August 2007, with analysts saying the market has adjusted its implied terminal rate pricing, with the RMB analysts now seeing the terminal rate at 5.47%.
Business Day caught up with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based brokerage Compare.Broker.io, to find out what this means for SA and its markets.
The Federal Reserve has raised rates once more. Are we anywhere near to reaching the peak in this hiking cycle?
The positive news is that for as long as nothing sudden accelerates when it comes to geopolitical tension (raising energy prices as a shock result), all indicators are pointing in the direction that the Fed is now finished with raising interest rates.
This is the fastest pace of interest rate increases that many of us have experienced in our lifetimes. In fact, such an aggressive period of rate increases in the US has not been seen in a generation.
We have already seen the detrimental effect the hikes have had through three US banks collapsing and everyone warning that the world’s largest economy is slowing down. The high inflation rate, however, warranted the rate increases.
This is the fastest pace of interest rate increases that many of us have experienced in our lifetimes.
Now the Fed is likely to sit back and wait for consistent signs that interest rates have caught up with headline inflation readings and when they feel that the economy no longer needs such high interest rates and could begin signalling cuts.
I think this is likely to occur from early 2024. Few are speaking about this now, but we have not yet seen what effect the higher interest rates are having on economic data, because it takes time for these to filter through.
Lower rates in the US could provide good stimulus for the rest of the world as we have been dealing with a historically strong dollar for years now.
What does that mean for SA?
SA is one of the most sensitive markets to US interest rate expectations, so the signal that the peak has already occurred eases the pain for emerging markets.
The developing world has suffered for most of the past decade with some emerging markets actually short of dollars due to its strength. If it weakens, they will benefit.
Taking into account the surprise 50 bps hike by the SA Reserve Bank at its last meeting, despite the challenges SA faces, do you think the Fed raising rates again will lead to it following suit? If so, how many more hikes do you think are on the cards?
Another increase is possible. The 50 bps move, while a surprise to most, was a positive decision to make as inflationary pressures need an aggressive response. From the perspective of a different central bank, the European Central Bank (ECB) has been criticised for not being aggressive enough (25 bps moves), so the stronger posture shown by the Bank is helpful in the battle against inflation.
The 50 bps move [by the Reserve Bank], while a surprise to most, was a positive decision to make as inflationary pressures need an aggressive response.
There are some signs that inflation has peaked in SA at close to 8%, suggesting the higher rates are working, but another increase on May 25 would provide added support.
Once interest rates get to 8%, the Bank can take its time to monitor the inflation situation domestically and strategically plan when to cut. It is better to look at it this way and plan proactively, rather than react if we get another sudden shift higher in inflation.
The ECB on Thursday raised their interest rates by 25 bps. Do you think that’s a good move? Do you think they should have gone for a 50 bps instead? If so, why?
The ECB had the scope for a 50 bps move. This would have represented a nice surprise to euro buyers, weakening the dollar in the process.
However, a 50 bps move was ambitious to expect from a central bank that has long had a label of being conservative. It would have been acceptable, however, as officials have said recently that there remains a long way to go before the bank can consider a pause.
With all the challenges SA faces, do you think the country and its assets remain attractive?
The challenge has and will, unfortunately, remain: the fundamentals of the SA economy are weak.
It was this case before the pandemic, a situation that most economies have still not recovered from, and it was only made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The light at the end of the tunnel is that SA assets including the rand cannot be much further sold than they already have been. They are at bargain prices to investors when they do return to emerging markets and I think that will happen later this year.
From a capital market and currency point of view SA benefited in the past when the developed world dropped rates so that will likely happen again.
• This article has been edited for brevity and clarity
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Q&A: Reserve Bank’s aggressive rate hikes are what SA needs, says analyst
From the perspective of a different central bank, the ECB has been criticised for not being aggressive enough, says Compare.Broker.io’s Jameel Ahmad
