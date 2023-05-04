Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
The leaders of the rival armies should be pressured to yield to civilian rule
‘Ethics interventions’ at the National Lotteries Commission cost more than R6m
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The Pick n Pay chair also criticised the ANC government for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty free
Asset manager says futures market is pricing in two more 25 basis point rate hikes with chances of more beyond that
Moscow’s forces fire drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities as Kyiv and White House deny involvement in the incident
Player says team is mentally tougher than last year and focus is on preparation
Two debuts by local writers court the unknown
Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.