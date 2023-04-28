Markets

Oil heads for another monthly decline

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook

28 April 2023 - 11:53 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

London — Oil prices were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for June were down 62c, or 0.8%, at $77.75 a barrel by 0851 GMT, while the more actively traded July contract was up 60c , or 0.8%, at $77.62. Brent is set for its fourth straight monthly fall.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 71c, or 1%, to $74.05 a barrel and is set for its sixth straight monthly decline.

Data on Thursday showed that US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter.

Investors are worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the US, Britain and the EU. The US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is over May 2-3.

On the supply side, Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday said the Opec+ producer group saw no need for further output cuts despite lower than expected Chinese demand.

Opec and allies including Russia, known collectively as Opec+, this month cut its combined output target by about 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd), which sent oil prices higher.

The market rallied on the Opec+ announcement but has since weakened on concern about possible recession and the impact that would have on demand.

Energy Information Administration data this week showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Reuters

Global shares muted on poor German data, sliding yen

Investors are betting that next week’s batch of central bank meetings will point towards a levelling off in interest rates
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil holds steady but on track for weekly fall

Brent crude futures for June rise 44c as interest rate concerns weigh on demand outlook
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold set to end month higher as dollar slides

Spot gold holds steady as markets focus on the Federal Reserve’s meeting in May
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tech giants lead US futures up after hours, but ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses course amid conflicting ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips as banking jitters resurface
Markets
4.
Gold set to end month higher as dollar slides
Markets
5.
Gold inches higher as dollar eases amid US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global shares muted on poor German data, sliding yen

Markets

Oil holds steady but on track for weekly fall

Markets

Gold set to end month higher as dollar slides

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.