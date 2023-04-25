Markets

WATCH: Foreigners bet on SA bonds

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg

25 April 2023 - 21:21
Picture: 123rf.com

International investors are still seeing value in local bonds, and foreigners purchased bonds worth R2.39bn over the past week. Business Day TV discussed the activity playing out in that space with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.

