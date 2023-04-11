MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies ahead of US inflation reports

Investors’ attention is firmly on the March inflation report due later on Wednesday
Social and political tension could explode the US
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
Packed with top-tier features and the optional Black Performance Package, the hot hatch is set to impress with a 235kW engine and a customisable range of options
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as global equity markets reopened after the Easter long weekend, with investors mulling over Friday’s benign US jobs report and preparing for inflation data.
Consumer and producer prices for March — due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — will provide insight on the pace and direction of interest rates in the world’s biggest and most influential economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies ahead of US inflation reports
March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as global equity markets reopened after the Easter long weekend, with investors mulling over Friday’s benign US jobs report and preparing for inflation data.
Consumer and producer prices for March — due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — will provide insight on the pace and direction of interest rates in the world’s biggest and most influential economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.