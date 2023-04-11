Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies ahead of US inflation reports

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates

11 April 2023 - 19:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as global equity markets reopened after the Easter long weekend, with investors mulling over Friday’s benign US jobs report and preparing for inflation data.

Consumer and producer prices for March — due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively — will provide insight on the pace and direction of interest rates in the world’s biggest and most influential economy...

