WATCH: SA faces three-year slog to get off grey list

Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day

27 February 2023 - 15:15 Business Day TV
The Financial Action Task Force has put SA on its grey list. According to Business Day, the nation is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from this global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing controls.

The greylisting is expected to have negative consequences, making it more costly and cumbersome to do business.

