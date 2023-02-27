Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
The progress towards achieving universal health coverage needs to remain on track
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Total order book stood at R16.1bn at the end of December with the lion’s share in mining
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
World Bank will release a separate damage estimate for Syria on Tuesday
World short-course champion and Olympic queen score preseason victories in Switzerland
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
The Financial Action Task Force has put SA on its grey list. According to Business Day, the nation is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from this global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing controls. The greylisting is expected to have negative consequences, making it more costly and cumbersome to do business. Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day, to unpack what the grey list really means for SA.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA faces three-year slog to get off grey list
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
The Financial Action Task Force has put SA on its grey list. According to Business Day, the nation is likely to face a three-year slog to get itself removed from this global list of 25 countries deemed to have inadequate anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing controls.
The greylisting is expected to have negative consequences, making it more costly and cumbersome to do business.
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day, to unpack what the grey list really means for SA.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.