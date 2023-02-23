Economy

WATCH: How does Eskom plan to keep the lights on?

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana

23 February 2023 - 23:04
Picture: 123RF/Choneschones
Picture: 123RF/Choneschones

The Treasury will be helping Eskom keep the lights on after agreeing to take on more than half of the power utility’s debt. This will help Eskom build on its operations and strengthen its balance sheet. Business Day TV caught up with Eskom chair Mpho Makwana for more insight on the state of Eskom.

Or listen to full audio

