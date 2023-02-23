Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand loses ground as greylisting threat looms

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns

23 February 2023 - 23:19
The need for decisiveness in setting a fiscal direction is greater than ever. Picture: 123rf
The need for decisiveness in setting a fiscal direction is greater than ever. Picture: 123rf

The local unit has lost most of its recent gains, and remains above R18 to the dollar. This comes as a greylisting announcement continues to weigh on sentiment. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency space with RMB client strategist John Cairns.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Investors in the rand want detailed plans about Eskom

The government will provide Eskom with three annual advances totalling R184bn to the end of March 2026 to repay maturing debt and cover interest costs
News
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on budget rescue plan for Eskom

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
Markets
3 hours ago

WATCH: How does Eskom plan to keep the lights on?

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Economy
23 minutes ago

WATCH: Government’s vision for the next fiscal year with Enoch Godongwana

Business Day TV talks to the finance minister  after he delivered the Budget Review
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE firms as investors digest Fed minutes of ...
Markets
2.
Gold rises as dollar falls, but Fed’s rate hike ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand snaps losing streak after ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls for third session in a row
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.