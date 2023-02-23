Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on budget rescue plan for Eskom

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force

23 February 2023 - 19:57 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE broke a two-day losing streak on Thursday, as investors welcomed Eskom’s rescue plan outlined in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget address on Wednesday.

The finance minister announced a three-year debt relief programme worth R254bn for the stricken power utility, though it comes with strict conditions. ..

