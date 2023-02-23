Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
EFF claims Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally when she ordered police to remove rowdy MPs from the chamber during Ramaphosa’s Sona
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
Business Day TV speaks to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
AfDB head says Harare has to restructure its debt
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
The JSE broke a two-day losing streak on Thursday, as investors welcomed Eskom’s rescue plan outlined in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget address on Wednesday.
The finance minister announced a three-year debt relief programme worth R254bn for the stricken power utility, though it comes with strict conditions. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on budget rescue plan for Eskom
Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
