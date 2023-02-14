Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income & currency analyst Kim Silberman
Accelerating inflation is putting many household goods beyond the reach of increasing numbers of South Africans; subscription access may offer a more affordable solution
Labour leaders feel they’ve been made to participate in a tick-box exercise after the plan was formulated and don’t regard this as a meaningful consultation
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Business Day TV speaks to Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy
SA’s lacklustre medium-term growth outlook is a concern and something credit ratings agencies could flag as a key downside risk
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
No quick nor painless fixes for stubborn inflation, say economists, as consumer prices rise
Spinner takes 13/99, surpassing mark that had stood for seven decades
The sporty but civilised coupé closes the petrol-powered chapter for the British carmaker
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
