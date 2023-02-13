Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana

13 February 2023 - 21:46
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as investors mull ...
Markets
2.
Gold subdued on firmer dollar and higher Treasury ...
Markets
3.
Oil slides on short-term demand concerns over US ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices fall as investors focus on short-term ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global bourses weaker, ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.