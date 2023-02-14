Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities

14 February 2023 - 16:35
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand weakens through R18/$ for first time since ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls as US sells crude from its strategic ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as weaker rand boosts ...
Markets
4.
World markets lift ahead of US inflation report
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE whipsaws on US inflation
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.