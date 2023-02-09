Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with the focus on Sona

09 February 2023 - 18:43 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Thursday with the local focus firmly on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address at 7pm, while international markets were buoyed by healthy corporate results in Europe and employment data from the US.

Though the Sona isn’t necessarily a market-moving event, investors are hoping it will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the mounting energy crisis and that he will offer further details on a planned cabinet reshuffle...

