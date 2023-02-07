Markets

JSE will open on Tuesday to upbeat Asian markets

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 07:33 Nico Gous

The JSE is set for a positive start on Tuesday despite US markets closing lower overnight as Asian markets ticked up, including Tencent.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.84%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.33%, while the Nikkei in Japan was flat...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.