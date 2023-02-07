Markets

JSE muted before address by US Fed chair Jerome Powell

The strong US jobs report raises the possibility that the Fed will need to hike interest rates to a higher level than policymakers previously expected

07 February 2023 - 10:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as the focus turned to a speech to be delivered by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday.

Powell will deliver a speech at the Economic Club of Washington. After Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs data, which sent markets into a tailspin, investors will scrutinise Powell’s address after his remarks on “disinflationary” signs in the economy...

