Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alex Smith steps down as Lesaka chief accounting officer

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 20:26 Mudiwa Gavaza

Lesaka Technologies’ accounting chief Alex Smith will step down at the end of February, the fintech group said on Wednesday. The group will not look for a replacement, choosing instead to spread the work to the rest of its finance team. 

The company, formerly known as Net1, said Smith will leave “to pursue other opportunities”. Until then “he will assist the company in consolidating the roles and responsibilities of chief accounting officer into the ambit of Lesaka’s highly experienced finance team”...

