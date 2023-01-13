JSE faces upbeat Asian markets after latest US inflation data

World stocks gain, while yen jumps to seven-month highs and Japanese bond yields breach central bank target
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
Judges to rule on president’s urgent bid to stop prosecution in a criminal court in its tracks for now
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
The company will withhold paying dividend earnings of R1.7bn for the 2022 financial year
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Malaysia may stop palm-oil exports to the EU after the bloc imposed additional import restrictions on the edible oil due to concerns over deforestation
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
The JSE will face somewhat higher Asian markets on the back of Wall Street ending with green screens after the latest inflation data from the US showed consumer inflation slowed as expected, which could lead to the US Federal Reserve slowing down interest rate hikes.
It was mixed markets again in Asia on Thursday morning as the Shanghai composite in mainland China gained 0.56%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 0.16%, while the Nikkei in Japan shed 1.04%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces upbeat Asian markets after latest US inflation data
US inflation data slowed as expected, with many hoping this will lead to lower interest rate hikes
The JSE will face somewhat higher Asian markets on the back of Wall Street ending with green screens after the latest inflation data from the US showed consumer inflation slowed as expected, which could lead to the US Federal Reserve slowing down interest rate hikes.
It was mixed markets again in Asia on Thursday morning as the Shanghai composite in mainland China gained 0.56%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 0.16%, while the Nikkei in Japan shed 1.04%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.