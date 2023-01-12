Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse
Transnet says CRRC has shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to ‘normalise its operations’ in SA
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Sugar maker ordered to pay €9.5m for polluting river
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
The CPI data puts the Fed on track to ease up on rate hikes
Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé says the squad is unfazed by the change in the coaching set-up as assistant coaches take charge for now
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
The JSE is facing flat and lower Asian markets as world markets await the latest inflation data from the US to see what path the US Federal Reserve might take in terms of interest rate hikes.
An easing in inflation is expected, which could make a case for the US Fed to lower its recent rate of interest rate hikes...
JSE faces flat Asian markets as world awaits US inflation data
Tech giant Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, fell after strong recent gains
