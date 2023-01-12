Markets

Gold stocks begin 2023 with sterling performance

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash

12 January 2023 - 05:04 Andries Mahlangu

JSE-listed gold stocks are off to a flying start this year as the outlook for the metal price brightens.

Gold Fields has gained nearly 19% in 2023, raising market value by about R30bn to R189bn...

