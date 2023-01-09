Markets

JSE races to new record as China drops zero-Covid approach

09 January 2023 - 20:23 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE all share index reached a record high on Monday after China dropped its zero-Covid-19 policy, boosting prospects for big miners and industrial stocks in particular.

The SA share market has increasingly become sensitive to China, which is the world’s biggest consumer of industrial commodities and home to technology titan Tencent in which SA-based Naspers owns a 27% stake worth about R2.03-trillion...

