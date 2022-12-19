Markets

MARKET WRAP: Ramaphosa relief rally lifts stocks and the rand

The banks index performs particularly well, gaining the most in a day since May

19 December 2022 - 18:51 Andrew Linder and Jacqueline Mackenzie

Markets celebrated the win by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC conference, with banks and financials the main contributors to the JSE’s gains, while the rand also firmed in response.

The all share index closed 0.51% up at 73,359 points on Monday, while the top 40 index advanced 0.55%. Banks gained the most in nearly seven months, up 4.08% while financials added 3.36%...

