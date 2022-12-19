Gold holds its ground on weaker dollar versus Fed hike calls

Talk persists that Bank of Japan will revise its low 2% inflation target
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Sizophila Mkhize says the ANCWL pits women against each other, while supporting men for the highest positions
Lobbyists say Ramaphosa has lost support in previously staunch defenders Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West
‘Major milestone in repositioning’ is set to be completed by the end of March
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Thirty-two people were injured in the accident, says Taliban
France knocked over in penalties despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Gold prices were steady on Monday as prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023 countered support from a tepid dollar.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,792.19/oz, as of 0505 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,802.80. The dollar index dipped 0.1%. A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to holders of other currencies.
Gold prices are attempting to recoup losses, despite the hawkish takeaway from the Fed as upside reaction in the dollar and yields still seem more measured, said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Gold registered its biggest weekly decline since mid-November on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is to deliver more hikes next year, despite growing recession worries.
Fed policymakers may need to lift US borrowing costs above the peak 5.1%, and keep them there perhaps into 2024 to squeeze high inflation out of the economy, three of them signalled on Friday.
“Further hawkish pushback from Fed officials may pose a struggle for gold,” Yeap added.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising interest rates dent bullion’s appeal as the asset pays no interest.
Gold may retest a support at $1,776/oz, a break below could open the way towards the $1,731 to $1,748 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold and commodities, as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s.
Spot silver lost 0.1% to $23.20, platinum was flat at $991.50 and palladium was up 0.7% at $1,725.06.
China’s business confidence hit its lowest since at least January 2013, a survey by World Economics showed, reflecting the effect of surging Covid-19 cases on economic activity in the world's top bullion consumer.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold holds its ground on weaker dollar versus Fed hike calls
Further hawkish pushback by US central bank seen as an obstacle for bullion, says analyst
Gold prices were steady on Monday as prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023 countered support from a tepid dollar.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,792.19/oz, as of 0505 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,802.80. The dollar index dipped 0.1%. A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to holders of other currencies.
Gold prices are attempting to recoup losses, despite the hawkish takeaway from the Fed as upside reaction in the dollar and yields still seem more measured, said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Gold registered its biggest weekly decline since mid-November on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is to deliver more hikes next year, despite growing recession worries.
Fed policymakers may need to lift US borrowing costs above the peak 5.1%, and keep them there perhaps into 2024 to squeeze high inflation out of the economy, three of them signalled on Friday.
“Further hawkish pushback from Fed officials may pose a struggle for gold,” Yeap added.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising interest rates dent bullion’s appeal as the asset pays no interest.
Gold may retest a support at $1,776/oz, a break below could open the way towards the $1,731 to $1,748 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund is increasing exposure to gold and commodities, as it warns the future will echo the low-growth, high-inflation era of the 1970s.
Spot silver lost 0.1% to $23.20, platinum was flat at $991.50 and palladium was up 0.7% at $1,725.06.
China’s business confidence hit its lowest since at least January 2013, a survey by World Economics showed, reflecting the effect of surging Covid-19 cases on economic activity in the world's top bullion consumer.
Reuters
Chris Griffith falls on sword to let Gold Fields move on
JSE faces green screens as focus turns to Fed and local CPI
October’s drop in mining output is biggest since April
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.