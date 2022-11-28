Markets

JSE weaker as protests in China weigh on sentiment

Protests against China’s zero-Covid policy have ‘rattled the markets’, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes

28 November 2022 - 11:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, along with its global peers, as chaos and uncertainty in China weighed on sentiment amid growing protests against Covid curbs.

Protests against Covid restrictions spread across China as citizens took to the streets and university campuses, venting their anger against local officials and the Communist Party, and  calling for President Xi Jinping to step down...

