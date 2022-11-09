JSE firmer as investors await the US midterm elections outcome

Local bourse stages a rebound from the previous session’s losses as traders focus on US midterm election results
The question whether Sunak and Hunt are bold enough to go for a tax reform that cuts complexity without discouraging the drivers of growth
The DA wants the SIU to probe the circumstances that led to the awarding the tender and for possible inflation of costs
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
The alternative exchange says the savings are due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Early results of midterm elections indicate Democrats are doing better than expected, though Republicans are on course to wrest back control of the House of Representatives
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
Anti-oil protesters are following in the footsteps of earlier generations of demonstrators who understood the value of art as a backdrop to activism
The JSE staged a rebound from the previous session’s losses on Wednesday, firming amid mixed global markets, with investors awaiting US midterm election results.
Republican candidates are generally expected to take back control of the House of Representatives and may also secure the Senate, a scenario that could stymie President Joe Biden’s economic plans...
Local bourse stages a rebound from the previous session’s losses as traders focus on US midterm election results
