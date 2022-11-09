×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil stable after 3% drop on China demand worries

Analysts say market sentiment is split between concerns about a recession hitting demand and tight supply in Europe due to the Russian oil ban

09 November 2022 - 07:23 Reuters
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Oil prices were mostly unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, after sliding 3% in the previous session on worries about demand stalling on potential new lockdowns in top oil-importer China as Covid-19 cases rebound.

Brent crude futures rose 2c to $95.38 a barrel by 1.26am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4c to $88.87 a barrel.

Analysts said market sentiment remains split between worries about a recession hitting demand, while supply stays tight as a European ban on Russian crude looms and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Opec+) cuts output.

“Unless you think we’re heading into a deep recession, I would expect any market weakness will be short-lived,” said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.

Industry data showing a bigger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles kept a lid on gains on Wednesday.

US crude-oil inventories rose by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended November 4, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

By comparison, seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1.4 million barrels.

Last week, the market had latched on to hopes that China might be moving towards easing Covid-19 curbs, but over the weekend health officials said they would stick to their “dynamic-clearing” approach to new infections.

“With [the China reopening] narrative getting pushed back, coupled with a considerable build on US inventory data, implying dimming US demand, the recessionary crews are back out in full force this morning in Asia,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In another bearish sign, API data showed gasoline inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels, against analysts’ forecasts for a 1.1 million drawdown.

The market will be looking out for official US inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due at 10.30am EST (3.30am GMT) for a further view on demand in the world’s biggest economy. 

Reuters

Oil prices declined as bearish talks lowers fuel demand

US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday
Markets
20 hours ago

Oil price little changed as concerns over supply rise

Near-term fundamentals remain bullish, analysts say
Markets
1 day ago

Oil slides as China confirms zero Covid-19 policy

Crude falls more than $1 a barrel as Beijing dashes hopes of a demand rebound at the world's top importer
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on US midterms ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand firmer as focus turns to ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Behind the dip in global oil prices
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
JSE slips as investors await US midterm elections
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.